Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst In Himachal Kills 7, Houses Washed Away – Watch Video
In the tragic incident, 7 people have died . Two houses & one cowshed got washed away.
Himachal cloudburst: Cloudburst has wrecked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. In the tragic incident, 7 people have died . Two houses & one cowshed got washed away. CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has expressed his grief over the tragic incident in a Tweet. Watch video.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Recommended Videos
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you