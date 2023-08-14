Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst In Himachal Kills 7, Houses Washed Away – Watch Video

Top Trending Videos

In the tragic incident, 7 people have died . Two houses & one cowshed got washed away.

Published: August 14, 2023 1:53 PM IST

By Video Desk

Himachal cloudburst: Cloudburst has wrecked havoc in Himachal Pradesh.  In the tragic incident, 7 people have died . Two houses & one cowshed got washed away. CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has expressed his grief over the tragic incident in a Tweet. Watch video.

