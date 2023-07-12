Home

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rainfall Causes Severe Destruction, Drone Visuals Of The Aftermath Of Incessant Rain And Flood

Himachal floods: The drone visuals aftermath of the damage caused by flood and incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh have surfaced online. The visuals are chilling and shows how badly the city has been ravaged. Watch video.

Himachal Pradesh flood: Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of India. The continuous rains have caused floods, landslides, roads being washed away. Several regions in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, and Gujarat have also witnessed substantial precipitation. Several scary visuals from the flood ridden areas have emerged online. Checkout drone visuals of aftermath of the devastating flood that hit Himachal Pradesh after incessant rainfall. Watch video.

