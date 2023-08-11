Home

Himachal Pradesh landslide: Shimla-Kalka road closed after landslide on NH-5 in Solan district

Solan (HP), August 11 (ANI): Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 was closed after a landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

