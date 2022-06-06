Are you planning a thrilling and adventurous trip with your buddies? Well, the very first place that crosses our mind when we hear adventure is either Manali Nainital or Himachal, but in India there are many beautiful places which are unexplored. In this video we will be introducing you to one such unexplored place who’s beauty will capture your hearts. This place is known as Sethan village which is situated at a distance of 12 kilometers from Manali. You can have lots of adventures like camping, trekking, snow boarding and more. This place is a beautiful paradise hidden in the valleys of Himachal. Watch video to find out more about this village.