Himachal Pradesh Witnesses Change In Weather, IMD Predicts Cloudy Sky For Next 3-4 Days – Watch Video

After heavy destruction in many parts of Himachal Pradesh through floods, clouds were seen over the mountains in Mandi.



Himachal Pradesh: A change in weather was witnessed in the city of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh after heavy rain on July 14. After heavy destruction in many parts of Himachal Pradesh through floods, clouds were seen over the mountains in Mandi. According to IMD reports, the skies will generally be clouded with light to moderate rain for the next 3-4 days.

