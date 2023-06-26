Home

Video Gallery

Himachal Rain: Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh Leave Over 200 Tourists Stranded And Highways Blocked – Watch Video

Himachal Rain: Flash Floods In Himachal Pradesh Leave Over 200 Tourists Stranded And Highways Blocked – Watch Video

On Monday (June 26) morning, visuals of flash floods emerged from Bagipul in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Flash flood has resulted i havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Watch video.

Himachal Rain: The northern Indian hilly state of Himachal Pradesh has been receiving incessant rainfall for the past two days. On Monday (June 26) morning, visuals of flash floods emerged from Bagipul in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The video of the devastating flash floods showed extremely strong tidal currents swept away homes and everything that came in its way.