Himachal Rains: Heavy Floods And Landslides Create Havoc In The City, Houses Collapse, Rescue Operations Are Underway – Watch

Himachal Rains: Incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The state has been witnessing heavy downpours for the past few weeks resulting in damage to buildings and properties. On August 15, five to seven houses collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar area following a landslide. According to officials, some residents are feared trapped inside the debris. NDRF, SDRF, and State Police officials started the rescue operation. Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “Our primary focus is to rescue more and more people. One casualty has been reported so far. All agencies are working to rescue people. Around 10-15 houses have been vacated and shifted to safe places. Loss of property is yet to be ascertained.” At least 55 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the State triggering landslides, cloudbursts, and blocked roads. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 15 held a meeting with High Power Committee for natural disaster management.

