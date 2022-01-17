Actor Himansh Kohli and Heli have reunited after 10 years for the song Meri Tarah sung by music sensation Jubin Nautiyal. The actors have previously shared screen space in TV dram Humse Hai Life. In an exclusive interview with India.com, they revealed how they enjoyed together while shooting after a gap of a decade and what was the reaction when they got to know that they were on board for this soulful track. Himansh also revealed the fun incidents from the set and how he got hurt while shooting, and Heli being a professional doctor helped him healing the wound. While, in a fun rapid fire round Himansh revealed the next actress she wants to work with and Heli revealed her favourite director.