Home

Video Gallery

Himansh Kohli Breaks Silence on Why He Wasn’t Part of Yaariyan 2: ‘It Didn’t Work …’| EXCLUSIVE

Himansh Kohli Breaks Silence on Why He Wasn’t Part of Yaariyan 2: ‘It Didn’t Work …’| EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Himansh Kohli talked about Yaariyan 2 and addressed the reasons behind his absence in the film.

Actor Himansh Kohli made his debut in 2014 with Yaariyan. Directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, the film also marked the debut of actress Rakul Preet Singh. Despite the mixed performance of the film at the box office, Himansh received significant appreciation for his debut. In 2023, Yaariyan 2 was released, and the audience anticipated seeing Himansh in the same franchise after 10 years. However, contrary to expectations, he was not part of the sequel.

Trending Now

Himanshi Kohli on His Absence From Yaariyan 2 And Film’s Failure

In an exclusive Interview with India.com, Himansh Kohli revealed why he refused to do Yaariyan 2. He said, ” When I heard of Yaariyan 2, I saw that it is happening after 10 years. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting to see myself in that film. You received praise for your performance in the same movie, so vo ek victory tag miljata hai.” ‘Kohli shared that he didn’t want to be seen in a similar role twice, “It wouldn’t satisfy me, then how could it satisfy my fans? As a responsible actor, I always try to entertain my audience with something different.”

You may like to read

Kohli revealed that after watching the songs and trailer, he did expect that the film would work. He added, ‘I haven’t watched the film, but I did watch the trailer, and honestly, I was expecting it to do well, but unfortunately it didn’t do.” It’s okay, that’s how life is, sometimes you win, sometimes you lose!” Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Yaariyan 2 starred Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Dasgupta, Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri, Anaswara Rajan, Bhagyashri Borse and Warina Hussain.

On the professional front, Himansh Kohli was last seen in a music video. Recently, he grabbed the attention of moviegoers with his short film Ghavara. Directed by Tariq Mohammad, the film premiered at Kolkata Film Festival and various other International Film Festivals.