Hina Khan To Mohit Raina: TV Actors Who Earn More Than Bollywood Stars – Watch Video
There are some TV actors who earn more than Bollywood stars, proving that the small screen is not inferior to the big screen. Renowned actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Ronit Roy, Ankita Lokhande, Mohit Raina, and Ram Kapoor have been earning lakhs per episode.
Despite the increasing popularity of OTT platforms, television shows such as Anupamaa, KBC, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Shark Tank India continue to attract a large audience. The hard work and dedication of TV actors who work tirelessly for long hours to sustain their shows are often rewarded with significant earnings. Surprisingly, some TV actors earn more than Bollywood stars, proving that the small screen is not inferior to the big screen. Renowned actors like Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan, Ronit Roy, Ankita Lokhande, Mohit Raina, and Ram Kapoor have been earning lakhs per episode.
