Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Net-Worth: Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, pivoting into the metaverse has cost him dearly in the real world. His fortune has dropped by $71 billion so far this year. His net worth stands at $55.9 billion right now. Mark Zuckerberg's net worth ranks 20th among global billionaires. His wealth swelled to a peak of $142 billion in September 2021, when the company's shares reached as high as $382. It was less than two years ago when Zuckerberg was among an elite group of global billionaires, with only Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates ahead of him. Zuckerberg introduced Meta and changed the company's name from Facebook Inc and it's been largely downhill from there.

Written by: Keshav Mishra