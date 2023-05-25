Home

“His three fingers are enough to succeed…” Father of specially-abled Suraj Tiwari who cleared UPSC Civil Services Exam

Suraj Tiwari from Mainpuri, who lost both of his legs as well as his right arm and two fingers of his left hand in a train accident at Ghaziabad’s Dadri in 2017, cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam. His family was very happy when they heard the news. Suraj’s father Ramesh Tiwari said that his son has made him proud. “I am very happy today, my son has made me proud. He is very brave. His three fingers are enough to succeed,” says Suraj Tiwari’s father, Ramesh Kumar Tiwari. “My son is very brave. Suraj never gave up and worked harder to succeed in his life. Even after the accident, he did not give up. He used to tell me that one day, he would be very successful,” says Suraj Tiwari’s mother, Asha Devi Tiwari.

