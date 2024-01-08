Top Trending Videos

Historic! Jagannath Puri heritage Corridor all set for grand inauguration

Updated: January 8, 2024 10:20 PM IST

By Video Desk

Jagannath Puri Heritage Corridor all set for grand inauguration on January 17. The Jagannath Puri heritage corridor is set to be inaugurated on January 17. The Maharaja of the temple administration will lead the inauguration ceremony graced by the presence of the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

