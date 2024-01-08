By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Historic! Jagannath Puri heritage Corridor all set for grand inauguration
Jagannath Puri Heritage Corridor all set for grand inauguration on January 17. The Jagannath Puri heritage corridor is set to be inaugurated on January 17. The Maharaja of the temple administration will lead the inauguration ceremony graced by the presence of the Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.