Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Historic! ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants Echoes In Srinagar as J&K celebrates Ram lalla’s return

Historic! ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants Echoes In Srinagar as J&K celebrates Ram lalla’s return

Diyas were lit up at the Yatra Niwas in Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Locals gathered near Lal Chowk. They offered prayers, ...

Published: January 23, 2024 3:14 PM IST

By Video Desk

Diyas were lit up at the Yatra Niwas in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. Locals gathered near Lal Chowk. They offered prayers, and celebrated the inauguration of Ram Temple.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.