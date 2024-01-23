By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Historic! ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants Echoes In Srinagar as J&K celebrates Ram lalla’s return
Diyas were lit up at the Yatra Niwas in Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Locals gathered near Lal Chowk. They offered prayers, ...
Diyas were lit up at the Yatra Niwas in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. Locals gathered near Lal Chowk. They offered prayers, and celebrated the inauguration of Ram Temple.