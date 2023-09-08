Home

Historic! Joe Biden arrives in New Delhi with a bang | G20 Summit 2023

US President Joe Biden has landed in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. Joe Biden is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in Delhi where they will hold talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

