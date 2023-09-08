Top Trending Videos

Historic! Joe Biden arrives in New Delhi with a bang | G20 Summit 2023

US President Joe Biden has landed in Delhi to attend the two-day G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. Joe Biden is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in Delhi where they will hold talks on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Published: September 8, 2023 7:46 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

