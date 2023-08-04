Home

Video Gallery

Historic: PM Modi To lay foundation for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Historic: PM Modi To lay foundation for redevelopment of 508 railway stations

Indian Railways: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations across India on August 06. The Prime Minister has often laid stress on the provision of state-o

Indian Railways: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 Railway Stations across India on August 06. The Prime Minister has often laid stress on the provision of state-of-the-art public transport. PM Modi has emphasized on the importance of providing world-class amenities at Railway Stations. Central Govt launched Amrit Bharat Station Scheme to redevelop 1309 stations across the country. These Railway Stations will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crores. These 508 Railway Stations are spread across 27 states and union territories.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.