Sports: History of Indian Team in Test Cricket Against Bangladesh| Watch Video

History of Indian Team in Test Cricket Against Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh have played a total of 35 matches together, In which India has won 30 of them while Bangladesh has only 5 victories to its name. Watch the video to know the history of India Vs Bangladesh in Tests...

The day for the India vs Bangladesh Test match is near. India and Bangladesh will play their first match of 2 matches test series from 14th December 2022 to 18th December 2022 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The first Test match is to be played on 14 December. You will be surprised to know that Bangladesh played its first test match against India only in 2000. Watch the video to know what has been the history of India and Bangladesh in Tests.

Written By: Piyush Kumar