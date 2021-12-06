HIV Vs AIDS : People generally use HIV and AIDS interchangeably which leads to confusion and a question if HIV and AIDS are the same condition.. HIV and Aids are related but are two different conditions. HIV is a virus which destroys a person’s immune system thereby causing AIDS also known as stage 3 HIV. While AIDS is a complex condition with symptoms that vary from person to person. Watch this video where we have clarified all the confusions and doubts related to HIV and AIDS being the same.Also Read - World Aids Day 2021: Common Myths And Beliefs About HIV And AIDS Debunked | Watch Video