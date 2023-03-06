Home

Holi 2023: 5 Tips To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Holi – Watch Video

Every year we play Holi with Pichkaari's but hold on, have you given any thoughts to changing your mind this year and switching to eco friendly methods to bring more colors and safety to the festivities. Here are some tips to play eco-friendly Holi this year. Watch video

Holi 2023: Holi is round the corner and everyone out there is pumped up to celebrate the festival of colors The celebration of Holi is marked by lots of color, love, loud music, and awesome delicacies. Every year we play Holi with Pichkaari’s but hold on, have you given any thoughts to changing your mind this year and switching to eco friendly methods to bring more colors and safety to the festivities. In this video we have provided some advice related to the eco friendly Holi.