Holi 2023: Holi Celebrated At Mahakaleshwar Temple With 40 Quintal Flowers – Watch Video

Holi 2023: Holi was celebrated with traditional fervour in Ujjain’s famous Mahakaleshwar temple on Monday. As soon as the temple doors opened at 4 AM, Baba Mahakal was given a ritual bath. It is believed that all festivals begin only after Baba Mahakal ‘declares’ their commencement. Holi will be celebrated at the temple again on Wednesday, with colours made from recycled flowers. No other colours besides these herbal colours are used at the temple.