Holi 2023: How Holi Is Celebrated In Different States Of India – Watch Video
People in India are very excited to celebrate Holi. Take a look at how the festival of love and color is celebrated across different states in India. Watch video.
Holi 2023: The festival of colors Holi denotes the onset of Spring season. Holi is a celebration that serves as a reminder to set aside resentments and unite in order to share happiness and love. People around the world are celebrating Holi with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. Take a look at how the festival of love and color is celebrated across different states in India. Watch video.
