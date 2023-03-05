Holi 2023: In The Mood To Splurge? You Can Now Play Holi With a Pichkari Worth Rs 2 Lakhs | Watch Video

Home

Holi 2023: If you are in the mood to splurge this festive season, we have the perfect accessory for you.

Gold and Silver Pichkaaris may have been the preserve of erstwhile nawabs and rich Zamindaars, but now you can indulge in these luxuries too. You can Buy gold- and silver-plated buckets and Pichkaris in Lucknow’s Sarafa Bazaar. A silver plated Pichkari will set you back by anywhere between Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000, while a bucket is available for between Rs 5,000 to Rs 30,000 per piece.