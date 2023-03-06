Home

Holi 2023: Kolkata Centre For Kids Make Eco-Friendly Gulal For Use On Holi | Watch Video

Holi 2023: Herbal gulal is good for the skin, but it doesn’t come cheap. So children at an educational centre in Kolkata decided to make their own. This year with Holi around the corner, the centre decided to get the children to make their own eco-friendly colours with arrowroot, rose water and food colour. Watch video.