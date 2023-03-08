Top Trending Videos

Holi Hair-Care Tips: How To Protect Your Hair From Chemical Colors On Holi, Watch Video

Published: March 8, 2023 7:00 AM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

Holi Hair-Care Tips: Holi is a festival that is celebrated with much enthusiasm and excitement, but it’s also important to take care of your health while participating in the festivities. To ensure a safe and enjoyable Holi, there are several health tips that you can follow to protect your hair from damage. The chemicals in the holi color make your hair dull and dry. To Know More, Watch Video.

