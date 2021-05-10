In India double mutation and triple mutation of the Covid 19 virus is prevalent in wake of which lakhs of news coronavirus Covid 19 cases are being registered on a daily basis.

Although, the majority of people can manage their infections at home by following a few self-care measures. Dr. Viswesvaran Balasubramanian, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad shares home care tips for patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms, who have been advised home isolation by their doctors.

People should isolate themselves at home and begin practising self-care measures. Rest well, keep hydrated, and regularly monitor the patient's blood oxygen levels and temperature and consult a doctor if the fever persists or if oxygen levels fall below SpO2 92 per cent.