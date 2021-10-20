As per reports, the loan market in India has witnessed a substantial dip in interest rates after the Reserve Bank of India relaxed policies and cut down its rates for infusion of cash into the economy. The steps were aimed to facilitate the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage people to make big purchases. If you have been looking to buy a new house this season, these discounted interest rates could help you save on the deal. Here’s a list of banks that have cut their home loan interest rates ahead of the festive season.