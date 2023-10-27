Home

Home Minister Amit Shah attends passing out parade ceremony of IPS Probationers in Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewd the passing-out parade of the 75th batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad on Oct 27. Following the ceremonial march past, the Union Minister will address the probationers. SVPNPA Director Amit Garg informed that a total of 175 officer trainees, including 155 IPS officer trainees and 20 officer trainees from other countries, are taking part in the Dikshant Parade. Meanwhile, Mr Shah will also address a public meeting at Suryapet in election-bound Telangana state later in the evening.