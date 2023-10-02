Home

‘Horrible’, Indian player shares experience of being cheated in Asian Games in China

Indian Runner and Silver Medalist Jyothi Yarraji on October 02 spoke over the false start controversy in the Asian Games and shared her experience. She said it was a horrible experience and cheating in any sport should not be appreciated.

