Lion rips off zookeeper's finger: A shocking yet brutal video has been doing rounds on internet where a lion can be seen ripping off a Jamaican zookeeper's middle finger. The horrific incident happened in zoo namely Jamaica Observer. The man was constantly poking and teasing the big cat. As he did it for the second time, the lion bit off the man's finger by taking off his entire skin of the finger. The incident is currently being investigated by the Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Watch video.