Home

Video Gallery

Floods Horrifying Visuals: Not Just India, Devastating Floods Hit China, US, Japan at Once

Floods Horrifying Visuals: Not Just India, Devastating Floods Hit China, US, Japan at Once

Even if devastating flooding in countries like Turkey, India, Japan, China, and the United States may seem far away, according to atmospheric experts, they all share one thing in common: storms are forming in a warmer environment, making heavy rainfall more common. It will only get worse as a result of the increased warmth that scientists believe will occur.

Even if devastating flooding in countries like Turkey, India, Japan, China, and the United States may seem far away, according to atmospheric experts, they all share one thing in common: storms are forming in a warmer environment, making heavy rainfall more common. It will only get worse as a result of the increased warmth that scientists believe will occur.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.