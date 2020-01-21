A number of things have been happening in Hollywood these past few days, and at the top of the list is the candid moment that once upon a time hot couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared at the SAG Awards 2020. Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos of the two reacting to the acceptance speech of the other at the awards, and then the two of them meeting face to face backstage. The two, who got married in 2000 and then separated in 2005, left all amused with the support they showed for one another, and the chemistry was very evident.

Brad won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, while Jennifer received Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her performance in The Morning Show.