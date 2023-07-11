Home

Viral Video: Fan Snatches Phone From Rashmika Mandanna’s Hands, Her Reaction Will Melt Your Heart – WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna spotted: Rashmika Mandanna is an Indian actress who primarily works in the Telugu and Kannada film industries. She gained popularity with her performances in movies like “Kirik Party” and “Geetha Govindam.” Known for her charming and relatable on-screen presence, she has garnered a significant fan following and is often regarded as a national crush in India. She traveled to Mumbai to shoot a commercial. When she was spotted, she was wearing a patterned dupatta over a black kurta. Outside of her caravan, the actress was posing for photographs. She held his phone and told them to snap a photo as she posed for one with a fan. The man, though, snatched Rashmika’s phone out of excitement. On the other hand, the actress kept her composure and told her staff to move on to the following guest.

