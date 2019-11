Published: November 28, 2019 10:28 PM IST

https://mum-videostream.s3.ap-south-1.amazonaws.com/indiacom/2019/11NOVEMBER/28/Hotel%20Mumbai%20Review%20INDIA%20S3.mp4 In Hotel Mumbai, Both Dev Patel and Anupam Kher are terrific in their parts and add to the seemingly lived-in experience of the film. Watch the movie review here.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.