Hottie spotted! Kareena, Karishma & Malaika Arora Having Gala Time | Sneak Peak

BFFs Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora stepped out together at a restaurant after a long time. They were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant on Thursday and were also accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and one more friend. On the other hand, Many other celebs like Suhana Khan, Sidharth Malhotra were also spotted around the city.