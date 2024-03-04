Home

How Ambanis in Jamnagar are boosting a PM Modi campaign?

Lights, glamour, and star-studded celebrations have taken over Jamnagar in Gujarat’s Saurashtra as Anant Ambani, the youngest son of the Ambani family, gears up for his pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant.

From Rihanna to Rajnikanth, the celebration was nothing short of a spectacle, as celebrities from various domains graced the joyous occasion in Jamnagar.

Anant, following the footsteps of his siblings Aakash and Isha, has chosen an Indian destination for his special day, breaking away from the trend of glamorous foreign locales.

Anant opned up that Jamnagar holds a special place in his heart, and the decision to celebrate there had two reasons – Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Wed in India’ initiative and my personal connection with Jamnagar.

In December 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to ‘Wed in India’ during a summit in Dehradun. The initiative, akin to ‘Make in India’, aims to boost the Indian wedding industry and prevent the outflow of money to foreign destinations.

Indian weddings have always been a thriving industry, and the ongoing wedding season, from January 15 to July 15, is no exception. It’s anticipated to witness over 42 lakh weddings nationwide, contributing to a staggering business of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

This data, according to a CAIT survey spanning 30 Indian cities, reflects the significant impact of wedding-related purchases and services on the economy.

As the celebration continues, Anant Ambani’s decision to ‘Wed in India’ not only aligns with a national initiative but also contributes to the vibrancy and prosperity of the Indian wedding industry.

