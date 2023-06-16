Home

‘How Bollywood Promotes Rape Culture?’: ‘Siya’ Director Manish Mundra Raises Opinion – Exclusive

Manish Mundra, the producer-turned-director with 'Siya' spoke exclusively to India.com about Bollywood and its relation to encouraging the problematic rape culture and much more - WATCH

‘Siya‘ director Manish Mundra has given the industry hard-hitting films like Newton, Masan, Ankhon Dekhi, and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, among others. Siya, which stars Pooja Pandey in the lead role and Vineet Kumar Singh as a lawyer who supports Siya in her journey, hit the big screens last year in September. The producer-turned-director spoke exclusively with India.com ahead of the premiere of Siya on Zee5. During the conversation, Manish Mundra revealed how he managed to create a balance between making it relatable and describing the pain of the rape victim. He also shared his thoughts on if and how Bollywood promotes the problematic rape culture.

Talking about creating the balance, Manish told he discarded the first draft that discussed the acts and procedures of the court. His thought behind the movie was to highlight the human angle of the survivor turned fighter and what her family goes through during that time. He said, “It is more about the arc, journey of this girl, who fights for justice and stays with a human angle.” How her struggles in day-to-day life and stand-up (sic).”

Answering our ‘Does Bollywood promote problematic rape culture’ question, ‘Siya‘ director said, “At the end of the day, it’s various aspects including the education system, the way we grow our kids and how we ourselves behave in society and there are so many other factors and so many other reasons for the rot in society. Of course, films play an important role in our society, in guiding what happens in fiction also happens in reality and what happens in reality may shown in fiction. So, it is of course there, it has some role but just to pinpoint one industry for that is wrong.”

Manish Mundra also revealed how he prepped Pooja Panday for the role of the rape survivor. Calling her a brilliant actor and that she has done justice to the role, the director said, “I was very clear with her when we sat and read the whole script and then I asked her that this is what we’re gonna shoot exactly and if you’re comfortable with it.’ And of course, we were personally there along with creative producer, Rashmi. Because she was a female, it became more easy for us to work together. We were very sure of what dialogues will be used and how much we would speak (sic).” Manish also discussed how they cried out after certain scenes and came back with the same zeal the next day.

‘Siya’ is a heartbreaking story about a woman who resolves to pursue justice despite society’s opposition. The gang-raped victim, Pooja Panday, chooses to take on the system to seek justice for herself after being victimized by the minions of a prominent guy.