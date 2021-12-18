Risk factors of Breast cancer : Breast cancer is a kind of cancer that forms in the cells of the breast. and is one of the most common cancer diagnosed in women after skin cancer. It’s symptoms include redness, inverted nipples, lumps, nipple discharge and swollen lymph nodes. In this video Dr. Nanda Rajneesh, specialist in breast surgery, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore, explains common questions related to breast cancer. She answers questions like chances of survival of women diagnosed with breast cancer, how often should women go for mammography and also suggests tips to overcome Vitamin D deficiency. Also Read - Covid-19 Variants List 2021: How Many Variants of Coronavirus Troubled This Year | Watch Video to Find Out