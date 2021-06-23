Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Cast Reunion: Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is an Indian romantic drama television series which aired on Sony Entertainment Television. The show pulled in a decent TRP for it’s two seasons and was known for Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’s sizzling chemistry on screen. A third season titled Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi : Nayi Kahaani promo is out and is gaining good response from its viewers. This season too will include the same cast, though it is tagged as a ‘fresh concept’, the story will be continued from where it was left by taking a leap of 4-5 years. While the audience is hooked up for it’s third season, we will tell about how the cast reunited for its season 3. Watch video. Also Read - TV Actresses Who Are Also Vloggers: Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes | Watch Video