Gold Price in India: Indians are the largest consumers of gold in the world, with over 2,000 tons of unused gold in the country. Indians consider gold auspicious, making it an integral part of their lives.

The price of gold fluctuates on a daily basis, for the curious minds out there, here we explain the factors which determine the price you pay for gold in India.

Supply : Gold prices can change sharply if the demand and supply equation changes and are always an important factor when it comes to determining rates in India.

Import Rates : Most of the gold used in India is imported, making import duties an important factor in determining gold prices in the country.

US Dollar : Gold rates are heavily dependent on how the US dollar performs, with prices inversely proportional to dollar rates.

International Relations : International relations between nations can influence gold prices as well, as tensions between global powers can push up rates.