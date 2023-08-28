How India can win Asia Cup 2023?

Home

Asia Cup 2023 is in less than a week time. The tournament will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with India taking on Pakistan on September 2nd and Nepal on September 4th in Kandy. India is the most successful team in Asia Cup history having won the title 7 times, and hence, it was quite a shocker not to see them make it to the final of last year's tournament. But it is also true that India’s performance in recent times has been a little uncertain as they lifted the Asia Cup trophy in Year 2018 where as in 2022 we were out of the tournament in the super 4 stage. Let us analyse what can we do to make sure trophy comes home this year. Assess the conditions well: Since SL is the host they are very much familiar with the playing conditions, in fact teams like Pakistan and afghanistan are already playing 3-match odi series. Since India is not familiar with the current conditions they will have to assess the conditions right from game 1. Play best possible level After assessing the conditions India will have a tricky picky while deciding playing XI. But specifically they have to clear out whom to play at no. 8 a fast bowling all rounder or a spin all-rounder. If spinner then Axar will be their otherwise Shardul Thakur can be a good option for bat as well. Hold their nerves under pressure situation: As we have seen in the recent big events like Asia Cup and World Cup, India has always crumbled under pressure on the big day so this time they will have to treat it like just another game and play with their full potential. To play as a unit: During big tournament we have seen individuals have done quite well in the knock out matches but has not performed as a unit. Though the on going camp in Bangaluru has given them ample time to gel together and know about their weaknesses and strength which will be vital during the big events

