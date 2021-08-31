Coffee and Caffeine : Have you ever thought that how much caffeine do you consume via sipping coffee in a single day ? Well coffee indeed, is a healthy beverage to go for but it has it’s own pros and cons. Studies show that an intake of 500 mg caffeine can be harmful for our body and may lead to issues like high BP or insomnia. In this video we explain about how much caffeine should be consumed and risks or side effects of high caffeine consumption. So let’s dive into this video to know more.Also Read - Scrub Typhus: All About This New Virus Found in UP And Assam in India | Treatment And Symptoms