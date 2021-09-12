Carbohydrate Intake In a day : Carbohydrates are micronutrients that provide energy in our bodies in the form of calories and are critical to our body’s functioning. They serve as the main source of energy in human body. But as we all know that excess of anything is bad, so it is very important to have a proper balance of carbohydrates or else it may lead to issues like type 2 diabetes, weight gain and heart diseases. In this video, fitness expert Manisha Chopra will be talking about how much carbs should we consume in a day, types of carbs and the ill effects of eating excess carbs. Watch video.Also Read - Must Do Warm Up Exercises Before Your Workout; Watch Video to Find Out