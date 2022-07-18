Elected MLAs and MPs across the country will vote to elect India’s 15th President as President Ram Nath Kovind’s tenure ends on July 25. BJP-led NDA announced the name of Droupadi Murmu as their choice of candidate for the next President of India and the opposition named Yashwant Sinha as the front runner for the post. In this video we have explained the process for electing the President in India, who conducts the presidential elections, how does voting take place, and how does the candidate win?