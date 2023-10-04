Home

Video Gallery

How Ranbir Kapoor built his impressive physique for Animal?

How Ranbir Kapoor built his impressive physique for Animal?

It's time to check out how Ranbir Kapoor has prepared for his role in 'Animal'. What was his diet and fitness regime like?

Ranbir Kapoor Transformation: The actor is no longer a chocolate boy but has adopted an action-hero persona. From Bunny in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Ved in Tamasha to Jordan in Rockstar, he has flawlessly nailed every role, impressing legions of admirers worldwide. It’s time to check out how the actor has prepared for his role in ‘Animal’. What was his diet and fitness regime like?

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.