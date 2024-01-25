Home

Video Gallery

How the Ram Mandir construction is fuelling an economic boom in Ayodhya

How the Ram Mandir construction is fuelling an economic boom in Ayodhya

How the Ram Mandir can fuel economic boom With inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya Uttar Pradeh, business and development has ...

How the Ram Mandir can fuel economic boom

Trending Now

With inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya Uttar Pradeh, business and development has found it’s way for investments. A city on the bank of Sarayu river was an underdeveloping town till 22nd January. But now it has attracted both private enterprises and government sector.

You may like to read

From real estate developers and hotel owners to airlines, the country’s leading corporate houses are heading to the temple town, which wasn’t on their radar till a few years ago.

A place where you could barely book a 3 star hotel has brought Indian hotels company ltd which owns popular brands like Taj hotels and Vivanta is coming up with two properties.

The comany’s vice predident beleives Ayodhya is expected to attract millions of pilgrims throughout the year.

OYO, the country’s largest hotel chain operator, plans to add 50 hotels and homes, aggregating to some 1,000 rooms.

Apart from hotels, there are the massive infrastructure development projects announced by the central and state governments. Under the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, projects worth `85,000 crore will be executed to upgrade the town’s infrastructure.

The government has already unveiled a new international airport and a revamped railway junction as well.

Travel and tourism have already generated more than 20,000 jobs in Ayodhya. Now, with increased tourism and a boost to the hospitality sector, the number is only expected to rise from here annually. Ayodhaya will not be the only boosted city but neighbouring cities like Lucknow, Kanpur and Gorakhpur are also expected to witness a boom in local business.

#ayodhyarammandir #rammandir #rammandirinauguration

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/