How to Assemble TVS Apache in 5 mins
Watch Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto – IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), demonstrate with the KidZania mechanic how to assemble the TVS Apache in just 5 minutes. Visit the TVS Racing Experience Centre to learn about motorbike anatomy, follow the assembly manual, and build your own TVS Apache. Watch Video.