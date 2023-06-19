Top Trending Videos

How to Assemble TVS Apache in 5 mins

How to assemble the TVS Apache in just 5 minutes. Visit the TVS Racing Experience Centre to learn about motorbike anatomy, follow the assembly manual, and build your own TVS Apache.

Published: June 19, 2023 12:18 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by ankit dubey

Watch Nikhil Chawla, Consulting Editor, Tech and Auto – IndiaDotCom Digital Private Limited (IDPL), demonstrate with the KidZania mechanic how to assemble the TVS Apache in just 5 minutes. Visit the TVS Racing Experience Centre to learn about motorbike anatomy, follow the assembly manual, and build your own TVS Apache. Watch Video.

