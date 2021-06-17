Tips to book vaccine slots for 18-45 age group: Indian Government has recently started phase 3 of covid-19 vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 till 45. Registration for the vaccine is made available on the Co-win website. We see that many are finding it very difficult to book their vaccine slots as the vaccination might not be available everywhere and every time you go to book your slot, you might see that it’s already booked. Sometimes you would also see that there is no vaccination available in your area. In this video, we will show you tips and tricks that will help you book your appointment for the covid-19 vaccination. Watch Video. Also Read - Know How To Download Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Version | Watch Video