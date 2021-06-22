Easy Ways to Check EPF Account Balance Online, via SMS And Missed Call:
Thanks to technology, a lot of financial and banking activities can now be done from home in the time of Covid-19 pandemic. Now, you don’t need to visit different financial institutions for routine activities. In simple steps, you can check the balance of your EPF account on your phone or laptop in just two minutes. Also Read - Poonam Pandey Says She Will Strip Again If India Wins WTC Final, Says 'I Will Think of Possible Controversy'
How to Check EPF Account Balance via SMS Also Read - Is Covid 2nd Wave Over in India? Experts Say End Still Far
- Send EPFOHO UAN LAN to 7738299899 as an SMS from your registered mobile number. Once the SMS is successfully sent, information about your EPF account including your EPF account balance will come.
How to Check EPF Account Balance via Missed Call Also Read - 'Kill Corona': This is How Madhya Pradesh Villages Are Winning War Against Covid
- You can just give a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number.
- You will receive an SMS about your EPF account details which will also include your EPF account balance.
How to Check EPF Account Balance Online,
- To check your EPF account balance and other details, you can also log in to EPFO’s member passbook portal. You need your Universal Account Number(UAN) to log in.
- Go to either EPF passbook portal (https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login) or you can access the same link using the Member e-Sewa portal (https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/) as well.
- Once you are on the passbook portal, Enter your UAN and password.
- On the EPF passbook portal, after login, click on “Download/View Passbook” and you will be taken to your passbook