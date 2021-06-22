Thanks to technology, a lot of financial and banking activities can now be done from home in the time of Covid-19 pandemic. Now, you don’t need to visit different financial institutions for routine activities. In simple steps, you can check the balance of your EPF account on your phone or laptop in just two minutes.

Send EPFOHO UAN LAN to 7738299899 as an SMS from your registered mobile number. Once the SMS is successfully sent, information about your EPF account including your EPF account balance will come.

You can just give a missed call on 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number. You will receive an SMS about your EPF account details which will also include your EPF account balance.

How to Check EPF Account Balance Online,