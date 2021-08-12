Working remotely and mental health : It’s been more than a year since the corona virus pandemic changed the basic lifestyle of people. One of the major changes that happened was work from home that has become a basic necessity across the world. Needless to say, staying at home with zero social life has made us alone and anxious like never before. According to a report, 41.6 per cent of the participants reported mental health decline since the epidemic began in 2020. Here’s Divya Mohindroo, the founder of Embrace Imperfections and a member of the American Psychological Association – discussing the negative effects of working from home and how to cope with mental health issues. Watch this insightful video to know more.Also Read - With No Place to Isolate, Covid Positive Student Spends 11 Days on a Tree in Telangana