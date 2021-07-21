How to Delete YouTube Search History:
YouTube is used by millions of users around the world. It is often possible that you want to watch a certain kind of content on YouTube but you do not want others to know about it. In such a case the clear search history feature available on the platform comes to the rescue. If you want to delete your YouTube search, you are at the right place. You can clear your YouTube search in just 3 simple steps, watch video to know step by step details.Also Read - Pegasus Spyware: What Is It? How Does It Infect Your Phone? Explained Also Read - TikTok Likely to Return to India as TickTock, Trademark Application By ByteDance Drops Big Hint Also Read - ZEE To Redefine The Future of Entertainment, To Onboard 500+ Tech Aficionados at Its Digital Hub in Bengaluru